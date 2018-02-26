ARM YOURSELF WITH THE ART OF FLATTERY AND YOU WILL END UP SITTING CLOSE TO THE BOSS…..
All rulers or leaders love sycophancy but none more than Mian Nawaz Sharif. It is in human nature to love being flattered— being extensively praised for good looks—- for great charm— for remarkable feats—- and for unparalleled intelligence/wisdom. But somehow some humans mange to keep a watch on this weakness of theirs— lest they may get overly befooled by some seasoned sycophant. The others— who happen to be in an overwhelming majority— can’t help getting a dizzy feeling of joy at being told: “Sir you always look great, but today you are looking simply majestic”.
Mian Nawaz Sharif loves it. And it is in my personal knowledge that when Syed Mushahid Hussain was his Minister for Information in 1997-99 he used to begin his day telling him: “Wow Mian Sahib… you are smashing and all sunshine as ever”.
Not that the others are lacking in the art of getting and remaining in the good books of Mian Sahib. You just have to give a detailed look at any snapshot of Mian Sahib surrounded by his courtiers— you will see nothing but ‘rapt devotion’ in the eyes of everyone— and a look of joyfully dismissive hubris on Mian Sahib’s face.
How did the likes of Atta ul Haque Qasmi and Irfan Siddiqui bring about a turnaround in their fortunes? By using their creative skills in sharpening their sycophantic ways….
Mian sahib is made of mettle of lesser quality Men far more gifted than him were won over through skilled flattery. The most notable example in this respect is ZAB’s letter to Iskandar Mirza— then President of Pakistan. Bhutto wrote on April 30, 1958 from Europe, to his boss:
“Sir don’t hesitate to ask me to do anything for you. I am not flattering you. I honestly believe that you are simply a greater man than Jinnah…..”
I wonder if someone is doing exactly this to please Imran Khan!
