Had media been not that independent as it is,had there been not umpteen TV channels in this country as they are, and had Imran Khan not been as persistent and consistent in exposing corruption in high places as he has been,the common man would never have known the ugly faces of many of our leaders who have been moving in the corridors of power for almost three decades now.
It is now for the electorate to make up its mind as to who they want to vote into power in the forthcoming polls.There is an Arabic proverb which says that common people are not much different than a herd of cattle which can be easily shepherded in any manner the shepherd likes.Let the people this time round prove this Arabic proverb wrong by not voting for those who have been hood winking them in the past by leading them up the garden path.The politicians make promises at the hustings with them which they have no intention to keep .Enough evidence has come to the fore clearly showing the true face of each and every politician vying for power and it should not be difficult at all for the common man to sift the wheat from the chafe.
A lot would ,however,depend on the Election Commission also to ensure that no gerrymandering takes place either in the elections to the Senate and to the national and provincial assemblies subsequently.The EC should come down with a heavy hand on those who violate election rules so that the common man should start respecting and fearing it simultaneously.It should shed the image that it is a toothless and harmless institution.
The EC should assert itself
