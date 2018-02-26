KPK govt clarifies stance on funding Samiul Haq’s madrassa network

Image result for KPK govt clarifies stance on funding Samiul Haq's madrassa network

PESHAWAR, February 26: : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Pervez Khattak on Monday said that K-P government is assisting Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak, in infrastructure development rather than giving it money. “We don’t have any intentions to give them cash,” Khattak said during a meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan who was briefed about the K-P government policy of mainstreaming seminaries, particularly on the funds being given to Darul Uloom Haqqania. Khattak added that they are considering to give extension to the main streaming of religious institutions programme. Imran told the chief minister to provide needed resources to all the seminaries included in the mainstreaming programme. “The 2.5 million students of the religious seminaries have equal rights over the state resources,” the PTI chairman said, adding that “it is high time to give a proper place to seminaries in the education system.” Khan appreciated the KPK government’s efforts to mainstream religious seminaries. “In Pakistan, governments are spending money on rich people, while for the poor people and their children the governments have adopted criminal conduct”, he said. – Agencies

