Iranian Air Force Chief, COAS discuss matters of professional interests

Image result for Iranian Air Force Chief, COAS discuss matters of professional interests

ISLAMABAD, February 26: Iranian Air Force chief Brigadier General Hassan Shahsafi and General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a meeting at the GHQ on February 26, 2018. PHOTO: ISPR
Iranian Air Force chief Brigadier General Hassan Shahsafi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Monday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two military commanders discussed matters of professional interests.
The air force commander’s visit came following Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost who called on General Qamar at the GHQ on February 19.
During the meeting matters of mutual interest and Pak-Iran border management were discussed.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Notice to Nawaz could be issued if authorities failed to prove Qasmi’s appointment lawful: CJP
ECP moved against PML-N registration under Nawaz name
Nawaz, Shehbaz are busy in filling their pockets: Imran Khan
Bureaucrats boycott official affairs to protest Ahad Cheema’s arrest
Iranian Air Force Chief, COAS discuss matters of professional interests
KPK govt clarifies stance on funding Samiul Haq’s madrassa network
Karachi Kngs win by 27 runs
Iraq court sentences 16 Turkish women to death for joining Daesh
Ahad Cheema caused a loss of Rs455 million to national exchequer: NAB spokesman
Aitzaz slams Shehbaz for provoking protest over Ahad Cheema’s arrest
Faisal Subhan confessed of kickbacks to Shehbaz in Multan Metro project: Imran
Special economic zones are being established under CPEC: President

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved