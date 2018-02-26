Iranian Air Force Chief, COAS discuss matters of professional interests
ISLAMABAD, February 26: Iranian Air Force chief Brigadier General Hassan Shahsafi and General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a meeting at the GHQ on February 26, 2018. PHOTO: ISPR
Iranian Air Force chief Brigadier General Hassan Shahsafi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Monday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two military commanders discussed matters of professional interests.
The air force commander’s visit came following Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost who called on General Qamar at the GHQ on February 19.
During the meeting matters of mutual interest and Pak-Iran border management were discussed.-Agencies
