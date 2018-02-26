Bureaucrats boycott official affairs to protest Ahad Cheema’s arrest

Image result for Bureaucrats boycott official affairs to protest Ahad Cheema's arrest

LAHORE, February 26: Protest of bureaucrats has continued on Monday as officials boycotted office affairs at civil secretariat against arrest of former Director General (DG) of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema in Ashiana Housing Scheme last week.
Cheema was held last week after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched a probe into allegations of corruption in Ashiana Housing Scheme.
Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif was summoned to NAB Lahore office earlier this year and was questioned about his role regarding the scheme. In the days that followed, ex-DG of LDA was held by the bureau on whose identification Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bismillah Services was nabbed. Opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had claimed that Punjab CM Shehbaz is terrified over Cheema’s arrest since he could reveal corruption done on former’s part.
It should be noted here that Additional Chief Secretary Umar Rasool had ordered on Monday that the Civil Secretariat be opened despite absence of secretaries of all departments.

News In Pictures

Notice to Nawaz could be issued if authorities failed to prove Qasmi’s appointment lawful: CJP
ECP moved against PML-N registration under Nawaz name
Nawaz, Shehbaz are busy in filling their pockets: Imran Khan
Bureaucrats boycott official affairs to protest Ahad Cheema’s arrest
Iranian Air Force Chief, COAS discuss matters of professional interests
KPK govt clarifies stance on funding Samiul Haq’s madrassa network
Karachi Kngs win by 27 runs
Iraq court sentences 16 Turkish women to death for joining Daesh
Ahad Cheema caused a loss of Rs455 million to national exchequer: NAB spokesman
Aitzaz slams Shehbaz for provoking protest over Ahad Cheema’s arrest
Faisal Subhan confessed of kickbacks to Shehbaz in Multan Metro project: Imran
Special economic zones are being established under CPEC: President

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved