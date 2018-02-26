Bureaucrats boycott official affairs to protest Ahad Cheema’s arrest
LAHORE, February 26: Protest of bureaucrats has continued on Monday as officials boycotted office affairs at civil secretariat against arrest of former Director General (DG) of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema in Ashiana Housing Scheme last week.
Cheema was held last week after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched a probe into allegations of corruption in Ashiana Housing Scheme.
Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif was summoned to NAB Lahore office earlier this year and was questioned about his role regarding the scheme. In the days that followed, ex-DG of LDA was held by the bureau on whose identification Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bismillah Services was nabbed. Opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had claimed that Punjab CM Shehbaz is terrified over Cheema’s arrest since he could reveal corruption done on former’s part.
It should be noted here that Additional Chief Secretary Umar Rasool had ordered on Monday that the Civil Secretariat be opened despite absence of secretaries of all departments.
Bureaucrats boycott official affairs to protest Ahad Cheema’s arrest
LAHORE, February 26: Protest of bureaucrats has continued on Monday as officials boycotted office affairs at civil secretariat against arrest of former Director General (DG) of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema in Ashiana Housing Scheme last week.
Cheema was held last week after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched a probe into allegations of corruption in Ashiana Housing Scheme.
Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif was summoned to NAB Lahore office earlier this year and was questioned about his role regarding the scheme. In the days that followed, ex-DG of LDA was held by the bureau on whose identification Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bismillah Services was nabbed. Opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had claimed that Punjab CM Shehbaz is terrified over Cheema’s arrest since he could reveal corruption done on former’s part.
It should be noted here that Additional Chief Secretary Umar Rasool had ordered on Monday that the Civil Secretariat be opened despite absence of secretaries of all departments.