Nawaz, Shehbaz are busy in filling their pockets: Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD, February 26: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday levelled corruption allegations against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif.
Speaking to the media outside an anti-terrorism court (ATC), where he was appearing for violence cases related to the 2014 sit-ins, said that the Nawaz brothers had been caught in corruption cases.
“Nawaz was caught in Panama, and the chota don Shehbaz Sharif[Shehbaz Sharif] has been caught by China’s regulatory authorities,” he said.
The PTI chairman said that Faisal Subhan, the CEO of Capital Engineering which was awarded the contract for Multan Metro bus project, confessed to the Chinese regulatory authority investigating corruption charges in the project that Shehbaz and his family received hefty kickbacks in their overseas accounts.
“Shehbaz Sharif has spent nine trillion rupees through his chosen bureaucrats like Ahad Cheema,” he said. “The real issue of Pakistan,
today is, that will this mafia continue to loot the public’s money that should be spent on clean drinking water projects, health, and education?”
Imran was granted an exemption from appearing in the next hearing of violence cases related to 2014 sit-ins. Judges, Kausar Abbas and Shahrukh Arjumand were hearing four cases – attack on the state television building, Parliament and Junejo – against PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek leaders.
A notice for a permanent exemption from appearing before the court in the cases was issued to the prosection. The hearing was then adjourned until March 13.
Imran, whose exemption plea had been earlier rejected by the court on February 23, was absent as the hearing commenced early morning after assisting defence counsel Shahid Gondal appeared before the court.
He reached the court premises after a one-hour recess ordered by Judge Arjumand had ended.-Agencies
