ECP moved against PML-N registration under Nawaz name

ISLAMABAD, February 26: A petition filed with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has challenged on Monday Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) registration with the commission under name of disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif. A plea lodged by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) demanded the election commission to denotify PML-N as a party registered under a member of a political front who was disqualified by Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) over  corruption.The petition stated that a disqualified politician could neither lead nor be a member.-Agencies

