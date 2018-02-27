One had heard of use of wigs by those film actors who went bald before time.Lollywood’s Mohammad Ali used to wear wig on his bald head but it didn’t look odd. Rangeela can be quoted another example who used wig also.There were some exceptions like Hollywood’s Yul Bryner and Bollywood’s Feroze Khan who never used wig or went for hair transplant despite their complete baldness.They looked majestic even without a single hair on their head but if film actors plumb for wigs or hair transplant,it is quite understandable.What should one say about the balding politicians if they also start taking a fancy for wigs or hair transplants?There are some people who would say that why should the balding politicians not use a wig or go for a hair transplant as there is little or no difference between them and film actors and they certainly have a point there.Sheikh Rashid of Lal Haveli fame and former interior minister,Chaudri Nisar Ali too use wigs.It is rumoured that the PPP’s Chaudri Qamar Zaman Kaira has also recently undergone an hair transplant to give a new refreshing look on the TV screen .These hair transplants are,however,not hundred percent successful.One remembers both the Sharif brothers undergoing this process a couple of years back but within a few years their hair transplant too have started deserting them and they are looking bald again.
The famous TV artist Sajid Hasan recently came on the social media to show his bald head,cut and bruised at a number of places during an hair transplant process to advise those bald persons who are toying with the idea of going for a hair transplant to be careful while selecting their hair transplant surgeon lest they should also undergo the same fate which he met during hair transplant procedure on his bald head.
Think twice before going for hair transplant
