Taking oath as PCO judge is biggest crime: Nawaz Sharif
LAHORE, February 27: : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif stated that taking oath as a Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO) judge is the ‘biggest crime’.
The former prime minister made the statement while addressing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Tuesday. Sharif, making the judges a target of his criticism, said that the judges keep taking oath under the Provincial Constitutional Order. He said, “It is the biggest crime.” “Should we respect your decision?” he asked. The former Pakistani prime minister went on to say that he was punished over a petty issue.
It is pertinent to mention that Shehbaz Sharif was picked as the interim PML-N President while Nawaz Sharif was named the party’s chief for an indefinite period.-Agencies
