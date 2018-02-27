Our Govt had a commitment to reform the KPK police: Pervez Khattak
PESHAWAR, February 27: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has said “our government had a commitment to reform the police, made it apolitical and sensitized it to the improved law & order situation, better security and bringing out the masses from the fear syndrome”. An independent and administratively empowered police force had started delivering for changing the Thana culture, eliminating the third degree method in Thana and more dedicated to its professional responsibilities. Police in the province changed with a change role dedicated to crime fighting and mitigating people’s sufferings, he added. He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Affairs (INL) Funded Police projects at Chief Minister Peshawar. Director INL Gregory Schfell and IGP Salahuddin Mehsud also addressed the function. A detailed presentation was also given at the occasion regarding the INL funded projects for police in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the upgradation of services, strengthening of institution and improved security cover in the province. These projects included Police Lines Kabal Swat measuring 70 Kanal of land have been completed with the cost of Rs. 371 million. Three police stations in Swat that included Kabal, Rahimabad and Mingora costing Rs. 265 million have been completed. A joint police training Centre Nowshera costing Rs. 657 million measuring 400 kanal of land for the training requirement of police has been completed. Police Lines Daggar measuring 200 kanal of land with the cost of Rs. 800 million have been completed. – PR
