Shehbaz elected PML-N Acting President, Nawaz lifetime ‘Quaid’
LAHORE , February 27: The Central Working Committee (CWC) of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) today (Tuesday) elected Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif as party’s acting president.
Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was elected acting party president, taking over from his brother Nawaz Sharif who was disqualified by the Supreme Court.
According to party’s constitution, a permanent leader of the party would be elected 45-days after the election of acting president through election.
Shehbaz Sharif’s name as the party’s acting president was nominated by his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
The CWC also appointed Nawaz Sharif as lifetime ‘Quaid’ (leader) of the party.
Earlier, there were reports that Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz or daughter Maryam Nawaz could be elected as the party chief.
Shehbaz Sharif, was born in 1951. He is a graduate of Government College, Lahore and was elected president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry in 1985.
He belongs to a business family and is the brother of three-time elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif. His political careers that spans over four decades began in 1988 when he was first elected to Punjab Assembly. Later, he was elected to the National Assembly in 1990.
In 1997, he became Member of Punjab Assembly for the third time and also elected as Chief Minister. After the 1999 military coup, Shehbaz Sharif spent years of self-exile in Saudi Arabia, finally returning home in 2007. Shehbaz was appointed as a CM for a second term after the PML-N’s victory in the province in the 2008 general elections. – Agencies
