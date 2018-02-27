I have no political agenda: Chief Justice of Pakistan
Says I only want that the public be able to receive food and clean water
ISLAMABAD, February 27: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar asserted on Tuesday that he has no political agenda and only desires for the well-being of the public.
His remarks came during the hearing of a suo moto case pertaining to hike in medicine prices.
“I swear to God that I do not have any political agenda. I only want that the public is able to receive food and clean water. I don’t even like to touch any political case but it is our duty to hear them out,” he maintained.
The Chief Justice directed to give prompt verdicts on the pleas regarding hike in prices of medicines.
“I wish that the public gets cheap medicines. I also ask all the lawyers to help us as it is time that the country should be given something back. Our intentions are clear and can be tested in any way,” he said.
“Medicine companies do not have the right to increase the prices on their own. Before the drug policy, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had a contract with medicine companies who were provided relief intentionally from the courts while delaying the hearing of petitions,” remarked the CJ.
DRAP authorities adopted stance that the delay occurs as the companies submit incomplete petitions whereas they receive more relief from the courts and eight percent profit from them.
“Submit the list of companies who have provided the data. All the stay orders will be cancelled. Determining the price of medicines is not the duty of courts. Business should not be affected. The companies should receive legal profit but doctors and medicine companies should also have the passion of service,” declared the Chief Justice.
He directed DRAP to gather data until the lawyers complete their argument and give verdict as soon as possible. “No negligence will be tolerated. Everything has to be done transparently and honestly,” said CJ.”DRAP should specify that price which will not be burden over the public. The increase in medicine prices can only be according to drug policy. Supreme Court will self-monitor the whole process and will provide guideline to other courts to stop useless stay orders,” the Chief Justice remarked. – Agencies
