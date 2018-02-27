NAB to bring Ishaq Dar to Pakistan through Interpol
– File Photo
ISLAMABAD, February 27: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has expedited efforts to issue the red warrants for former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his repatriation through the Interpol.
Sources said that the NAB would soon write to the Interior Ministry with regard to the issuance of red warrants.
The NAB has decided to leave no stone unturned to bring former finance minister Ishaq Dar to Pakistan.
The sources said that the NAB had decided to approach a court if Interior Ministry cooperation was not forthcoming.
The ministry had rejected an earlier NAB plea for placing Dar’s name on the ECL. Meanwhile, the 90-day leave was granted as a federal minister has ended. However, his name remains on the list of ministers on the Press Information Department website.-Agencies
NAB to bring Ishaq Dar to Pakistan through Interpol
– File Photo
ISLAMABAD, February 27: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has expedited efforts to issue the red warrants for former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his repatriation through the Interpol.
Sources said that the NAB would soon write to the Interior Ministry with regard to the issuance of red warrants.
The NAB has decided to leave no stone unturned to bring former finance minister Ishaq Dar to Pakistan.
The sources said that the NAB had decided to approach a court if Interior Ministry cooperation was not forthcoming.
The ministry had rejected an earlier NAB plea for placing Dar’s name on the ECL. Meanwhile, the 90-day leave was granted as a federal minister has ended. However, his name remains on the list of ministers on the Press Information Department website.-Agencies