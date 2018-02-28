Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by 6 wickets

After restricting Islamabad United to 134 runs in the first match of the Sharjah leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Quetta Gladiators easily chased the target at a cost of six wickets, with Kevin Pietersen scoring 48 off 34 balls.

During the first innings, Quetta faced early setback with the wickets of Shane Watson and Umar Amin.

A no-ball from Rumman Raees saved Watson from a dismissal after he was caught by Misbahul Haq, however, on the ball of fast bowler Steven Finn the opener gave an easy catch to Raees over midwicket.

Later in the game, out-of-form Asad Shafiq failed to click in this game of the tournament as well as he failed to hit the ball, which went to hit the stumps on the last ball of the fifth over.

Both the teams made changes in their squad as Misbahul Haq and JP Duminy joined United’s final playing-11, while John Hastings and Mahmudullah are featuring for the Gladiators.

Fast bowler Anwar Ali gave an early breakthrough to Quetta after taking down United’s opener Chadwick Walton for eight runs in his second over of the match.

Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq walked back to the dugout as he was caught in the deep by Mahmudullah on the bowl of Shane Watson. On a strike rate of 88, Misbah scored 22 runs.

In a nutshell

The first PSL game in Sharjah began with a crushing six-wicket win for Quetta Gladiators. They first stifled Islamabad United and restricted them to 134 despite some terrific top-order hitting from Luke Ronchi, whose 26-ball 43 accounted for a bulk of the runs. After his dismissal, however, Misbah-ul-Haq and JP Duminy, both playing their first games of the season, managed 36 off 51 balls between them. Rahat Ali, Mohammad Nawaz and Hasan Khan all enjoyed successful spells with the ball. That Islamabad crossed 130 was courtesy a late charge from Faheem Ashraf.

Quetta’s response was spearheaded by Kevin Pietersen, who rode his luck initially before settling into ominous touch. When he did, he squashed any plans Misbah might have been harbouring to beat an unlikely path to victory, smashing three huge sixes en route to a 34-ball 48. Peripheral contributions from Mohammad Nawaz and Asad Shafiq and Shane Watson were more than enough to seal what was, in truth, a cakewalk for the two-time runners-up. – Agencies