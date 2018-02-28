A great deal to depend on the EC

There are various techniques of gerrymandering and the EC must be aware and cautious enough to ensure that no one is allowed to indulge in them. Experience of hindsight tells us that in the past ,more often than not,the EC looked the other way while many politically influential candidates indulged in rigging with rare abandon. Expenditure on one’s election campaign beyond the monetary limit prescribed in the election rules isn’t allowed. The candidates elected to various Houses are supposed to declare their personal assets to the EC on a prescribed date. The EC has to ensure that the political parties contesting the polls have held intra-party elections strictly in accordance with the democratic norms. It must also know who has contributed how much in the party fund and what is the source of income of the person making such contribution and is he living within his means of income or beyond it and is he paying all the due taxes of the government?

All eyes are fixed now on the Senate elections scheduled to be held in a few days’ time. This election is going to be a litmus test for the EC. It must rise to the occasion and deliver. The only for the EC to make its presence felt is to come down with a heavy hand on those who are found to have indulged in horse trading.

Coming on the heels of the Senate elections would be polls to the national and provincial assemblies in which too the EC would have to prove its mettle by blowing whistle on those who violate election rules no matter to which political party they belong to. Only through this attitude would it be able to restore its image badly mauled by its ineffectiveness in the past.