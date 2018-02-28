KPK Cabinet meets, approves grant for monthly stipend to Paish Imams

PESHAWAR, February 28: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak presided over a meeting of the provincial cabinet that approved the grant of monthly stipend to Paish Imams of Mosques of all categories proposed in the summary.

At the moment, the relevant forum received 20,699 documents of Paish Imams qualifying for the monthly stipend.

The Chief Minister directed to open the process for accumulation of total data of the Paish Imams fulfilling the criteria in order to include them for the stipend.

He directed to start the grant of stipend to the Paish Imams from the first week of March this year.

He directed the finance and Auqaf departmentsto sit together and ensure a smooth and easy process for the facilitation of Paish Imams throughout the province.

Chief Minister directed that administratively the stipend to the Paish Imams should be distributed by the administrative head of the district. In this case the Deputy Commissioner will work out a procedure for the distribution.

The provincial cabinet which met here today was attended by members of the provincial cabinet, additional chief secretary and

administrative secretaries and took for debate a number of items and made a number of decisions in that regard.

The Chief Minister said that his government believed in the collective wisdom for the collective decision making in order to ensure the public welfare covering all dimensions of justice, merit and transparency.

Chief Minister directed for accelerated processing of grant to the High Court Bar Council as per laid down procedure adding that all such announcements which he made should be implemented in letter and spirit.

He also directed to officially communicate to all the MPAs to formally inaugurate the completed schools, including the schools under standardization and other schemes in their relevant constituencies and directed the relevant quarters to facilitate the process for the functionalization of these facilities for the benefit of people.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Aqal Badshah, Ex- Additional Secretary Law as Provincial Ombudsman.

The provincial cabinet also agreed to approve the exemption of imported forest wood from duty coming through seaport.

Chief Minister termed this decision of the cabinet appreciable for the protection and conservation of forest and the requirement of construction wood could be arranged through such export.

The cabinet also endorsed the agreement between the local government department and British Council for the training of elected representatives of different districts.