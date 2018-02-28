Punjab Assembly adopts resolution against NAB

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly passed on Wednesday a resolution against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The resolution, presented by Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and passed with a majority, called NAB’s actions a violation of basic human rights.

The resolution also calls for ending the ‘plea-bargain’ clause in the NAB Ordinance. The clause allows accused persons to accept their guilt and return some of the looted wealth in exchange for a light punishment. The opposition parties in the provincial assembly protested against the resolution and tore copies of the resolution.

Recently, NAB detained a senior provincial bureaucrat and former head of the Lahore Development Authority in the Ashiana Housing Scheme case.

The move had resulted in a severe backlash from members of the Punjab bureaucracy, especially those belonging to the Pakistan Administrative Service.

The Punjab Assembly has around 315 members on the treasury benches and around 53 in opposition.-Agencies