THE INITIATIVE HAS TO COME FROM ISLAMABAD

The role of what we call THINKTANKS has acquired key dimensions in today’s statecraft and diplomacy. It all started from the U.S where in the era of President Reagon, the author of ‘End of History, Fuxoyama acquired world fame for his role in shaping the ideas that went into the conduct of the U.S State Department, Pentagon and ultimately the White House. Prior to that President Eisenhower had based his farewell speech on the findings of a THINKTANK that “henceforth the selection of the President of the United State would be made by the MIC.”

The MIC meant Military Industrial Complex which was a non-formal entity comprised of the bigwigs of the Pentagon and the U.S Business community.

Pakistan too has its THINKTANKS, and the one that recently caught my attention is ‘Center for Global & Strategic Studies’.

The abbreviation is CGSS. It is headed by the former ISI Chief Lt. General (retd) Zahir ul Islam, and comprised of professionals, and technocrats of various fields (like economy, security, and diplomacy etc).

On the 27th of February, I had the opportunity of attending a seminar organized by the CGSS that was related to “Shanghai Corporation Organization (SCO)’. The theme was “The Challenges & Opportunities”.

I want to write in greater details about this subject, but in today’s ‘Echoes’ I want to mention Russia’s Dr. Vladimir Kozin’s very heart-warming recognition of Pakistan’s services in the cause of fighting terrorism.

“Pakistan need not be apologetic about anything. And it can count upon all kinds of help from Russia. The initiative has however to come from Islamabad.”