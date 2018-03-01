15 Kashmiris martyred by Indian forces in February

SRINAGAR: At least 15 Kashmiris were martyred by Indian security forces in February, a report from the Kashmir Media Service (KMS) said on Thursday.

According to the report a youth in custody was among those martyred. Indian atrocities last month resulted in two women being widowed and 11 children orphaned.

The use of force including the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian forces led to 57 people being injured, 179 civilians including Hurriyat leaders were also arrested last month.

The KMS report adds that 16 residential houses were also damaged by Indian forces.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal condemned the inhumane and brutal treatment by Indian occupational forces of innocent Kashmiris, urging the international community to play its role in holding India accountable.