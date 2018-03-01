Traffic accidents galore

More people die in this country every year owing to traffic accidents than cancer or heart attacks and the main reason for it is over speeding . The traffic police has failed miserably to control traffic offences. It is not implementing traffic law in the strict sense of the word. Rampant corruption and political expediency are the main causes for the lackadaisical behaviour and attitude of traffic police. Motor cyclists ply without using helmet. They don’t drive in the traffic lanes meant for them. Many under age boys are on the wheels. There are many vehicles which should be in the car mechanic workshops rather than on the road because they are not road worthy. There is a lax system of vehicle fitness regimen. Traffic offences occur right under the nose of the traffic police which look the other way and it is hesitant to come down with a heavy hand on those who violate traffic rules.

It is a pity that there is an absence of reliable and dependable driving schools also in the country where aspirants of driving licence could be properly imparted driving skill besides making them aware of the traffic rules and the need to strictly follow them before issuing them driving licence. Many of our traffic problems could be solved if we adopt the pattern of British traffic system with all its basic requirements. Driving a vehicle is one thing but to drive it in accordance with traffic requirements is quite another. We are churning out only wheel drivers who are grossly unaware of the traffic rules and the road sense. Most of our drivers don’t double check various parts of their vehicles properly before bringing them on the road. Small wonder one comes across umpteen road accidents happening due to mechanical breakdown of vehicles also daily on the country’s roads in which many people get killed. We have to reform our traffic police if we want to stop this grown and growing mayhem on our roads.