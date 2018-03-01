Imran Khan vows to change procedure of Senate polls after winning Elections 2018

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said that his party would win General Elections 2018 and change the procedure of Senate polls first of all.

Holding a press conference at the CM House here, Khan said they would get the Senate elections conducted directly and change the system that allows horse-trading.

He said that he held a meeting with party members with regard to Senate polls, adding, “Even I was made an offer for Senate election; everybody knows it involves money.”

The PTI chief said the parties with merely 2, 4 candidates also take part in Senate polls, regretting that no one tried to fix the system.

Noting that senators are directly elected in the United States,

he lamented that in Pakistan, corruption is promoted through the [present] system of Senate polls.

Khan also said the PTI had suggested to hold Senate elections directly, but it was turned down.

“Those having interests would have opposed direct elections for the Senate,” he said. Imran Khan said that money is used in Senate elections, claiming that he was also offered bribe.

Commenting on party differences, the PTI chief said differences do emerge within political parties and every single party has experienced it. “These differences emerged in the absence of an accord.”

He, however, said that their basic objective was to change the obsolete system.

In response to Pakistan’s placement on FATF watchlist, Khan said it was a failure of the ministry of foreign affairs.-Agencies