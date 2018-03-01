British authorities launch probe into Sharif family’s Avenfield properties

ISLAMABAD, March 1: In yet another blow to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has initiated investigation into the British properties including Sharif family’s Avenfield properties under the new law.

The British National Crime Agency (NCA) was granted two unexplained wealth orders (UWOs) for the first time, to look into a house and offices in London and the south-east.

According to the new law, the British authorities have initiated probe into the £22 million assets of an important political personality. New powers were being used to investigate whether British properties worth £22m were paid for legally by an unnamed “politically exposed person”.

The NCA raided two houses in London’s South East but didn’t disclose the name of the political personality.

The NCA said it could not name the person being investigated, as they

were given time to respond to the orders’ demand for information and documents. They have been barred from selling or transferring the properties in question while the inquiry is carried out.

Earlier, the Transparency International (TI) had demanded investigation into five suspected properties including the Avenfield properties of the Sharif family.-Agencies