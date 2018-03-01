CJCSC, Chinese Envoy discuss security and defence ties

RAWALPINDI, March 1: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Thursday called on General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi and discussed matters related to changing geostrategic environment and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation.

According to a statement issued by ISPR, the media wing of Pakistan army, both the sides reaffirmed the resolve for furtherance of deeper strategic ties.

The ambassador applauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged sacrifices made by Pakistan in war against terrorism. -NNI