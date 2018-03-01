Peace in Karachi is vital for Pakistan’s security & stability: Army Chief

RAWALPINDI, March 1: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has termed peace in Karachi as vital for the country’s security and stability.

“COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Karachi Corps HQ and Malir Garrison,” said the Inter-Serices Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Thursday.

Gen Qamar was given update on security situation of the province especially Karachi and operational preparedness of the Corps. “COAS hailed performance of Pakistan Rangers Sindh in maintaining improved security in the metropolitan,” the military’s media wing added.

“Gen Qamar said that peace in national economic hub Karachi is vital for security and stability of Pakistan.”

“COAS said that efforts will continue to maintain normalcy in Karachi and the province,” the ISPR said.

Later, he addressed Officers of Malir Garrison. He appreciated officers for their professional excellence towards defence and security of the country.

On Wednesday, the COAS interacted with army veterans in Karachi. In May last year, Gen Qamar reiterated that efforts would continue till restoration of complete normalcy in Karachi and the rest of Sindh.-Agencies