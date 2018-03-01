NAB raids Paragon Society Office, confiscates record

LAHORE, March 1: Officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday has raided the office of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd and took several files and laptops in possession.

The raid was conducted in relation to ongoing probe against alleged irregularities in Ashiana Housing Scheme.

Sources privy to anti-graft watchdog stated that NAB has expanded the ongoing investigation against mammoth financial irregularities in Ashiana Housing Scheme and LDA City projects. The team of the NAB remained inside office of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd for over two hours.

Despite several summons, Chief Executive Officer of the aforementioned property conglomerate failed in registering appearance before the anti-graft watchdog and also did not submit the record. -NNI