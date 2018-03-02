IMRAN KHAN HAS REALISED THAT IN ROME, YOU CAN’T BEAT ROMANS UNLESS YOU DO WHAT ROMANS DO….

Twice in my media career have I had the opportunity to have the close feel of, and to study the mechanics, the dynamics, the composition and the quintessential requisites of the constituency-based parliamentary form of democracy. My first such experience was with the late Mohtarma Benzir Bhutto with whom I was closely associated in the 1990-91 and 1993 election campaigns.

I can’t forget the dialogue BB Sahiba had with me on the day the results of the National Assembly elections got clearly known. It was in the first week of September 1993. A day later the provincial assembly elections were to take place.

We had a meeting scheduled that day in Gulzar House Lahore. I was waiting for her. She had gone out; and I learnt she was to meet Hamid Nasir Chatha at Data Darbar. His PML (J) had emerged as third largest party—- though way behind the PPP and the PML (N). A coalition government had become imperative.

When finally BB Sahiba made her appearance, she looked tired but happy.

“He has agreed to support us,” BB Sahiba told me. “What is your opinion? Should we form the coalition government?”

“ MY instinctive answer is NO,” I said. “Coalitions mean compromises. But my pragmatic answer is YES. If you don’t form this government your own party will go into disarray. They don’t have a cause to serve. They are keen to be sworn in as early as yesterday.”

She laughed. “You are right. You have begun to understand politics. It has become a form of business.”

“It is business Mohtarma. You spend a fortune to become an MNA. And then you set out to acquire multiple profits by all means— mostly shady and immoral means.”

My second experience of a memorable nature was a conversation I had with Imran Khan— on our way back from Peshawar where we had gone for a public meeting. This was soon after the historic October 2011 rally of Lahore which had catapulted the PTI and its founding Chairman into the orbit of political RISE.

“Tomorrow Akbar Sahib”, IK said during our discussion, “ I am going to offer a key post in my party to a person I hadn’t ever found worthy of shaking hands with.”

This statement stuck to my thinking processes quite forcefully.

This then is the ORDER which this country is presently committed to, and in which Imran Khan is hoping to deliver a new Pakistan to its people— a Pakistan of social justice, equal opportunity and prosperity for all.

Off course IK has already, through his relentless struggles, shaken the foundations of the Status Quo. The fall of the Goliath named Mian Nawaz Sharif couldn’t have occurred without IK’s rockhard determination. But the road to an order conducive to the emergence of an Islamic Welfare State is strewn with thorns stones and impediments of all kinds.

BB had realised very early that MONEY was the fuel required to motor Pakistan’s present Democracy. IK too in 2010 came face to face with this realization. Ideology was good. But in the end money mattered.

Precisely why I don’t blame IK for deviating from his ideological path.

In this system, he can’t succeed in his journey to power without doing what the ROMANS DID IN ROME.

The irony is that if this system is to stay, a PTI of even a thousand IKs will not be strong enough to defeat the GOLIATHS that are bred in the corridors of power.