Tehran has handed over Chahbahar sea port on contract to New Delhi and this doesn’t bode well for us.Chahbahar lies in close proximity to Gwadar which has become a linchpin of this country’s economic activity.We will have to be extra cautious and keep a vigilant eye on the Indians,who true to their wont,would lose no opportunity to create trouble for us.The recent public statement of Chief of Tehreek- e-Nifaze-Fiqa-Jaffaria Syed Hamid Ali Moosvi that Iran and India have become chummy and that Pakistan is suffering from diplomatic loneliness sums up the failure of our foreign policy in a few words.

One of the disservice done by the former PM to this country was that he kept the portfolio of foreign minister vacant for good four years.PM Abbasi did appoint his FM after taking over charge of his office but one wonders whether the damage already done to the foreign affairs of this country could be repaired in a couple of months that the present government has at its disposal.

If one delves deep into history of our foreign affairs we observe that in order to appease Washington we gave a wide berth to Moscow and this sowed seeds of distrust against us in its heart unneccesarily .Only the short sighted people annoy their immediate neighbours.Moscow falls into the category of our next door neighbour and it has been a great power in its own right.To work against its interest and that too on the say-so of its arch enemy Washington was a political blunder of the first magnitude.Small wonder Moscow still suspects our sincerity when ever we try to extend an olive branch to it.Iran is also our close friend and it would be a folly if our armed forces were used in the skirmishes of Saudis with some Middle East countries which Riyadh doubts are being militarily supported by Tehran.