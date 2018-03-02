Person disqualified as king can not act as kingmaker, rules SC

ISLAMABAD, March 2: The Supreme Court issued a detailed judgement on its verdict against the Election Act 2017 and the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar authored the 51-page judgement on the verdict. In its judgement, the SC observed: “To hold that a person who is disqualified to be king can nevertheless be given a freehand to operate as a kingmaker, who may despite lacking qualification and without going through the electoral process, act as a puppet master pull the strings and exercise political power vicariously would amount to making a complete mockery of the Constitution.” The court observed that the election of a disqualified person who can’t be ‘king’ can also not be given the freehand to act as a ‘kingmaker’. The SC further added that all political parties are bound to “high ethical standards.” “The court noted that morality is a part and parcel of the Islamic Ideology of Pakistan and is included in the expression, “integrity of Pakistan”. This is in line with the theme and underlying spirit of the Objectives Resolution,” the judgement read. “No civilized society can deny this standard of morality,” the court observed in its judgement. “To leave the political parties entirely free to do as they please is to suggest that morality does not matter.” – Agencies