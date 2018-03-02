Polling for 52 seats of Senate being held today

ISLAMABAD, March 2: Polling for 52 seats of the Senate will be held on Saturday.

The Rangers and FC jawans have been deployed outside the four provincial assemblies and Parliament House.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ballot papers have been given to returning officers concerned.

The polling will continue from 9am to 4pm. A complete ban has been imposed on the use of mobile phones in the polling stations.

Unofficial results will be announced in the evening on Saturday.-Agencies