Mega corruption in Rawalpindi, Islamabad Metro project unearthed

RAWALPINDI, March 2 : After the Lahore, Multan Metro Bus scandals, a scam of Rawalpindi/Islamabad Metro Bus has also come forth. The audit report of the Metro project has identified the corruption worth Rs. 5 billion , eighteen crore and thirty lakh. The report carries a direction by the Auditors that the amount of Rs. 3 billion 27 crore be recovered from the concerned contractors. The report adds that payments to the tune of Rs. 1 billion 49 crore were made in excess. It further adds that unnecessary construction material valuing Rs. 2 billion and 26 crore was obtained for the project. The reports points out that Rs. 39 crore were paid to the illegal occupants of the public property. More over Rs. 27 crore had been spent in services Head before the plying of the buses.

It is worth mentioning that before this the corruption scams of Multan Metro and Orangeline Metro train Lahore projects are already under discussion. NAB has also initiated an inquiry into the Multan Metro Bus and has already grilled a number of officers in this regard. As far as the Orange Line Metro Train Lahore project is concerned, the Opposition in Punjab Assembly particularly the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is lodging protests in the province and demanding an indepth inquiry into the scam as to nab the real culprits. Monitoring Desk