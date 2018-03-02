Rain abandons Multan-Karachi fixture

SHARJAH: The 11th fixture of Pakistan Super League 2018 between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at Sharjah was abandoned due to rain.

The match was called off as persistent showers continued to interrupt the game.

At the end, the umpires had no other option but to call off the match.

Both teams have been awarded one point.

Karachi Kings had won the toss and chose to bat first in the match. Shahid Afridi was not selected in the playing XI against Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Kumar Sangakkara (wicket keeper), Ahmed Shehzad, Darren Bravo, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik (captain), Kieron Pollard, Saif Badar, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan and Mohammad Irfan.

Karachi Kings (Playing XI): Khurram Manzoor, Joe Denly, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket keeper), Imad Wasim (captain), Mohammad Irfan Jnr, Tymal Mills, Usman Khan and Mohammad Amir. – Agencies