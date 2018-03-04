No change has been made in any route of the CPEC project: Mamnoon

SIBBI, March 4: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would bring progress and prosperity to the country particularly Balochistan. President said that no change has been made in any route of the CPEC project.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of Sibi Mela on Sunday, he said CPEC has been launched with an aim of creating connectivity among various regions of the world and no change has been made in any route of this mega project

The President said the people of Balochistan are patriotic and they should play their due role in progress and prosperity of the country.

Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistan is making progress in all spheres of life and the people of Balochistan are the real beneficiaries of its natural resources.

The donated the additional funds of the President House in Islamabad to the sub-campus of National University of Modern Languages in Gwadar so that the youth of the area could learn Chinese language to play their effective role in the progress of deep seaport city. Mamnoon Hussain said peace and stability is being restored the country.

He said the Sibi festival brings a message of spring to the people of the area every year. The President further said that we should adopt a generous approach towards every one. Mamnoon further maintained that glorious expectations are knocking at our door.

Later, he gave away prizes and certificates to the outstanding livestock holders and artists for their outstanding performance during the festival.

Earlier, addressing local bodies convention in Sibi, he said local bodies governments are endeavoring to resolve problems of people at their door steps.

The President said the federal government has launched several development projects in Balochistan for welfare of people of the province.

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai, provincial ministers, local government’s representatives and tribal elders participated in the convention. -Sabah