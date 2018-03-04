Tolerance is a rare commodity in the country

Asif Ali Zardari is always very cautious in the use of proper words in his speeches that is why many of his apologists were surprised after reading one of his recent statement in which he described the notorious SP of Karachi police Rao Anwar Ali as brave person. Though after realising that the faux pas committed by him has annoyed the MQM, he immediately tried to amend his remarks, which he said had been distorted, but by that time the damage had already been done. His detractors did get an opportunity to criticise him for supporting a police officer notorious for police encounters in which many people have been killed.

Slip of the tongue can sometime put the speaker in a very embarrassing position and that is the precise reason why the speakers, particularly, the politicians are advised to always read from the written text instead of speaking extempore whenever they are making speeches on important and sensitive issues.

The quality of debate on the political talk shows telecast by TV channels, particularly, in the private sector , also leaves much to be desired. Many participants often lose temper and stoop so low that they not only abuse one another without realising that they are sitting in live programmes seen by their sons and daughters also, they also resort to fisticuffs and come to physical blows to one another embarrassing the host anchor of the programme in the process who seem to have no control over them and often fail to disengage them. Political tolerance and respect for different political view point is a rare commodity in this country.