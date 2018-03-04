Mafia – real challenge for the country: Imran Khan

KARACHI, March 4: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that the real challenge for the country is mafia and we have to fight with it.

Talking to media in Karachi on Sunday, while raising a voice against the privatization of state institutions by the government, he said that the people were sending their black money to the foreign countries, adding that his party will eradicate corruption and political meddling and will make the state institutions exemplary.

The PTI chairman asked the party activists not to worry as the next government would be of the party.

Khan went on to say that there was no ownership of Karachi as the city has become a hub of issues, adding that the province’s chief minister was powerful and city’s Mayor has no authority.

While declaring 2018 polls a decisive moment for Pakistan’s future, Khan lambasted provincial governments of Sindh and Punjab for being indulged in unabated corruption.-Agencies