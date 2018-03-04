NAB collects evidence of 4 acres of Ahad Cheema and his relatives’ land

LAHORE, March 4: New disclosures have come to surface following the investigation against DG LDA, Ahad Cheema. NAB has unearthed lands belonging to Ahad’s close relatives in Paragon Housing Society.

According to NAB sources evidences of 4 acres of land belonging to Ahad Cheema and his relatives have been collected. Preliminary evidences have been collected from the records confiscated from Paragon City Office. For counter check concerned institutions have been asked to submit their replies. After this Accountability Court will be asked to extend the physical remand of Ahad Cheema. He said more disclosures would be made out of raids which have been conducted on Paragon Society three days ago.

The Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also ordered to inquiry against Ahad Cheema,s assets and sought his travelling record from Immigration Department.

NAB has asked Immigration department to provide 3-year travelling record of Ahad Cheema because he has been going abroad and undertaking foreign visits continuously.

It is being said that Ahad Cheema has undertaken over 72 foreign trips. Ahad Cheema has also been accused of making illegal assets. Decision has been taken to scrutinize assets of Ahad Cheema.-Agencies/DNA