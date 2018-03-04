Political parties redouble efforts for Senate Chairmanship

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA, March 4: The political temperature is on the rise as parties redouble their efforts to strategize alliances ahead of elections for the seat of Senate chairperson and deputy chairperson.

The competition between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for the two seats of power will largely depend on independent senators.

According to a private TV channel, political parties are making contact with the six and four newly elected independent senators from Balochistan and Federally Administered Tribal Areas, respectively, who can change the course of the upcoming poll with the choice of their alliance.

A PPP delegation that reached Quetta earlier on Sunday claimed that all of the eight independent senators from Balochistan have assured the party of their support in the upcoming poll.

The delegation, comprising Dr Abdul Qayyum Soomro, Faisal Karim Kundi and Ali Madad Jattak, reached Quetta earlier on Sunday

to meet Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

The party leaders had held talks to convince the newly elected independent senators to join the party upon the special instructions of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Senior party leader Khurshid Ahmed Shah and Soomro, both, claimed that the PPP will ‘win the war’ of the Senate chairmanship.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, elected as the province’s chief minister following a no-confidence against the PML-N led provincial government on January 13, has said that his party is willing to hold talks with all parties in the larger interest of their province.

“We do not have conflicts with any party,” Abdul Quddus Bizenjo told journalists during a press conference along with the independently elected senators from Balochistan on Sunday. Chief Minister Balochistan said that the doors of his group are opened for PML-N and all other political parties. Bizinjo said we will hold dialogues with all the political parties after the Senate elections. Bizinjo said that his group will make the decision in the interest of the people of Balochistan. He said no horse-trading was done in Balochistan in Senate polls. Bizinjo said if his group had done the horse-trading then other parties would have not secured any Senate seat from Balochistan.

He also underlined the significance of his party managing to bag six seats in the Upper House. Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that his group will hold negotiations with all the political parties. Chief minister Balochistan said his team will fight for the rights of Balochistan people in Islamabad and Balochistan.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that we will not oppose the CPEC project due to the weaknesses of the project, adding that we will ask the federation to overcome the weaknesses of the project and fastened the process of funding. He said that the work needed for the development of Gwadar area was not carried out as per the need of the people of the area.

On the occasion newly elected senator Sadiq Sanjrani demanded the chairmanship of Senate for Balochistan.-Sabah