Senate election result was a foregone conclusion

Except a couple of surprises – Chaudhry Sarwar Khan clinching seat from Punjab Assembly bagging highest votes and MQM winning only one seat against the four – the result of Senate elections was a foregone conclusion, and it will not have any effect on the general elections. PML-N winning candidate and compulsive turncoat Syed Mushahid Hussain said that it was a mini-referendum, which is not correct. There are many a slip betwixt the cup and the lips; and forthcoming general elections would show whether people of Pakistan have bought Nawaz Sharif’s narrative that he has been wronged by the courts. In senate election, despite PML-N achieving success, it has been established that all is not well in the PML-N, as after the final count, it was found that at least 38 PML-N legislators in Punjab Assembly had not cast their votes in favour of the party candidates.

While the six candidates for general seats had an equal number of MPAs (48 each), the seventh one was left with only 22 legislators as the total PML-N count in the Assembly ended here. The last group of legislators was meant for Rana Mahmoodul Hasan, a party candidate from Multan. He was to be elected on the basis of second priority votes of the PML-N voters from other groups. Rana was also to benefit from the surplus votes coming from the six candidates as each one of them had two or three extra votes in his group. But the disgruntled MPAs did not follow this arrangement at the time of voting as some of them voted for the PTI’s candidate, Ch Muhammad Sarwar; while others supported the PPP’s nominee, Shehzad Ali Khan. Consequently, there were no surplus votes left for the seventh candidate having less number of first priority votes.

Surprisingly, Ch. Sarwar emerged as the highest vote taker from Punjab assembly. He got 44 first priority votes though the actual strength of his party in the Punjab Assembly is not more than 30 members. Likewise, the PPP candidate obtained 26 votes whereas his party has only eight members in the Assembly. The defection by the PML-N lawmakers was also evident by the less number of votes secured by the party candidates on the list of seven general seats. The problem is that Nawaz Sharif is on a collision course with the judiciary and establishment. In public meetings he says: “The only court he is answerable to is people’s court of 200 million… The general public is neither deaf nor blind and will carry out accountability of all those who denied justice to their leader who came to power through the ballot.”

We do not know about the outcome of the NAB references in the Accountability Court, but the confrontational mode of the PML-N leaders is fraught with danger and uncertainty. No one in his party has the courage to tell him that he should come out of confrontational mode and be cautious while commenting on the superior courts. However, according to reports senior party leaders believed that Sharif was annoying the judiciary at a time when crucial cases are pending against him in the courts. Anyhow, after the Senate elections, the ruling PML-N will be in a strong position to sail through any legislative process in routine law making, money bills, or resolutions and motions in the National Assembly or Senate. Yet it would need support of 32 senators to win 2/3rd majority. At present, PML-N enjoys the top position with 32 senators, PPP with 20 senators and PTI 12 senators, 15 Independents and the rest belong to other parties.