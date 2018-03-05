ALLOWING THE MAFIA TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER WILL BE A NATIONAL CRIME

I think the process of justice will have to be accelerated to prevent Pakistan’s ruling MAFIA from re-asserting its authority on Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Quite clearly the Mafia strategy is to delay the process of court hearings in such a way that the Sharif family piles up its ‘sympathy support’ with the active involvement of a government hand-picked by the sacked PM and his ambitious daughter.

The rhetoric of Nawaz and his daughter has now acquired dimensions of a clear revolt against the State. Their language has gone beyond all limits of abuse. The contempt with which they are making references to the Judges and the Army is so overflowing with confidence that in some quarters a perception is developing that what the people are witnessing is nothing but a farce. The whole exercise of accountability is designed not to punish the criminals but to enable them to regain their lost political ground. This is a highly cynical point of view. But it is upto the Judiciary and the Army to keep their image from getting tarnished. If Judge Bashir of the Accountability Court leaves his office without coming out with a clear-cut verdict, the Nation will have no other option except to mourn over the sad demise of the sense of National Responsibility on the part of the ONLY TWO INSTITUTIONS that are trusted and respected.