Reality of Crisis in Afghanistan

Abdullah Mustafvi

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani’s recent offer of dialogue to Afghan Taliban is definitely a pleasant development in war ridden rocky territory . Is it an indigenous change of heart in Afghan unity government or a dictation from the real masters ? It is too early to say something with conviction on this surprising move but one aspect is clear that Afghan unity government is nothing but a puppet in the hands of America , Interestingly , Ashraf Ghani uttered his helplessness recently by saying that Afghan unity government would not be able to function for even four days without USA at her back . This is the real root cause of Afghan crisis. Unrest stretched over decades and mass displacement of masses are just few painful titles of Afghan dynamics. Countless stories of human sufferings are attached to this great tragedy. One should not feel surprised for the word “Tragedy”. What all was delivered to Afghanistan, as a result of global players’ open or hidden tussle, could not be graded less than a great tragedy. This unfortunate land is deprived from peace, rule of law and civic governance. Invading Russia, American backed Mujahideen, war lords & various groups of resistance fighters could not deliver a single sigh of relief to Afghan masses. Afghanistan remained under direct or indirect control of foreign forces for most of the time since Russian invasion. Outcome of this violent adventurous approach was absolute destruction of socio-economic infrastructure. Pakistan had to face highly challenging situation in shape of refugee’ influx and never ending pressure from USA . Price for the situation remained quite heavy both for Pakistan and Afghanistan. Worst part of the story is that the end has not yet arrived, complexities are at rise and prospects for restoration of peace are bleak. Pakistan being the next door neighbor has remained at the receiving end of the problems. Undoubtedly, Pakistan and Afghanistan are the major victims of decades long foreign interferences in Afghan region. Surprisingly, hardships and sacrifices on the part of Pakistan have never been appropriately acknowledged rather a blunt complaining posture was adopted from Afghan side. This complaining posture gradually turned into baseless blaming against Pakistan. There remained a gradual rise in this negative tendency from Karzai to Ashraf Ghani era. American diplomatic hypocrisy hardly has any match in the present times. It requires a bigger heart to admit the extent of American failure in Afghanistan. Blame game against Pakistan was the easier available option to Americans and they vigorously opted for it. Puppet Afghan ruling regime joined this chorus too. How India can miss a regional development building against Pakistan. Many irresponsible speeches and statements by Afghan officials in the past truly reflect the bitterness prevailing in neighborhood against Pakistan. Unfortunately, Ashraf Ghani’s anti Pakistan rhetoric is fake and lacks the requisite strength of proofs. Present Afghan ruling regime has no roots in masses as it came into power after a highly controversial election followed by American manipulative arrangements which divided the pie between Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah. Anti Pakistan stance is actually the indicator of American dictation and Indian ingress in Afghan puppet government. Pressure on Pakistan is being increased as Chinese regional expansion through Pak territory does not suit to American designs. Indian support to Afghanistan is not actually aimed at infrastructural development rather to ignite the western front. How a terrorist state like India responsible for Kashmiri genocide could be sincere for Afghan society. In fact, all Indian vigor in Afghanistan is focused towards Pak coercion. This alignment of Afghan puppet government with India will be a great hurdle in restoration of peace. A positive engagement with Pakistan and China is the only cogent alternate available for Afghanistan. Apparently, Afghan government is taking decisions under American dictation hence the peace prospects in Afghanistan will remain under clouds of doubts. Recent call for dialogue with Taliban by Ashraf Ghani can not only be taken on face value as the world precisely know the actual extent of authority available with the puppet government . No opinion can be finalized without ascertainment of American stance on this issue . If Afghan Taliban are now acceptable as a political force then the questions would definitely arise about the legitimacy of war fought so far under the American banner . Another pertinent factor is the rise of Daish elements in Afghanistan ! Soft corner for Taliban might turn in to a demand at later stages to fight against Daesh as part of unity government . In simple words seeking possibilities for restoration of durable peace at this moment is quite an extra ordinary optimistic approach .