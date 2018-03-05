Putin likely to carry the day on 18th March 2018

In twelve days’ time the Russian president Putin is going to win presidential election again which will enable him to remain the most powerful man in Russia for the time being,at least for another 6 years.Though a couple of other candidates would also contest the presidential polls but all of them are political non- entities.Putin has not allowed growth of political parties hitherto which is dangerous in the sense that should his number is up or he completes his presidential term in 2024 what is going to happen then?Would Russia not plunge into a political crisis in that case?

His apologists say he would now develop a political leadership which would ensure smooth transition of power on his completion of the presidential term.

Putin has,during the past twenty years that he has been in power,restored to a great extent the lost glory of Russia in the world community and Moscow’s political foes now not only fear but respect him too.Whatever he says he means it.Like one of the former Soviet leader Khrushchev he is a volatile person and the Western leaders realise this.

Russia under Putin is not the Russia when weak leaders like Gorbachev roamed in the corridors of the Kremlin.By saving the Syrian president from collapse he has restored Moscow’s influence in the Middle East.Moscow has now cordial relations with Beijing and both Koreas.It is being listened to with respect in Afghanistan also.The common Russian who has been licking wounds after the dismemberment of Soviet Union at the hands of the American CIA back in 1980s appreciates Putin’s effort to regain the lost influence of Moscow in the world community.The silent majority doesn’t want a change in the corridor of power at least for the moment and Putin understands it and that is why he is so secure in the knowledge that he will carry the day in the presidential elections scheduled for 18 th of the current month.