PTI MPAs sold their votes during Senate polls: Imran

KARACHI, March 5: The members of provincial assembly gave into horse-trading in Senate elections that were held on March 3, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media on Monday in Karachi, Imran said he was not sure who exactly took money to change loyalties during the Senate polls, but was sure PTI MPAs were involved in the act.

The price of Rs40 million was set to buy the conscience of each MPA, the PTI chief alleged. “The chief justice of Pakistan should take notice of the use of money in the Senate elections.”

Imran added that whatever happened in relation with the Upper House polls was against democracy, demanding that investigative agencies should find out who was involved in horse-trading.

Speaking to journalists, Imran also criticised the state of affairs in Karachi, saying no one owned the city which is why it is like an heirless property where politics of anarchy is practiced.

He said the educated people in Karachi stayed away from politics because of terrorism and fear that had taken over the city. “Had politics of anarchy not been practiced in Karachi, the city would have been like Dubai.”

Imran claimed that the Pakistan Peoples Party took Karachi “as a cow that ought to be milked”, adding that “the godfathers” of Karachi went to London, referring to the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement.

About the administrative structure of the city, Imran said there was a need to strengthen the local government in Karachi.

The PTI chief also said that Karachi needed a more powerful mayor who could solve the issues of citizens.

Imran said that seeing the problems pertaining to the city he has decided to contest the 2018 elections from Karachi.

The PTI chairman was addressing the media after some prominent members of the entertainment industry announced joining the party.-Agencies