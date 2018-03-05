LHC issues notice to PEMRA in contempt of court plea against Nawaz and Maryam

LAHORE, March 5: Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued notice to PEMRA and sought reply on a contempt of court petition filed against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz for continuing to make anti-judiciary speeches.

A single bench of LHC led by Justice Shahid Kareem took up the petition for hearing.

Azhar Siddique, advocate counsel for petitioner Amna Malik took the plea that Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and PML-N parliamentarians are continually making anti-judiciary speeches with reference to PANAMA case decision which is clearly a contempt of court. Speakers of national and provincial assemblies are biased and they belong to PML-N. Therefore they are not taking any action against them in the matter of anti judiciary statements , he added. .

He requested that court should exercise its powers and order PEMRA to stop broadcasting of anti-judiciary speeches on media.

Law officer has said that such petition is not maintainable in LHC directly. A petition can not be maintainable on the basis of sheer charges. .

Court has issued a notice to PEMRA and summoned reply and directed responsible officer of PEMRA to appear in court with relevant record.-Agencies