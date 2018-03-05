NAB to file three supplementary references against Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, March 5: The executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday approved three supplementary references to be filed against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the accountability court.

The supplementary references pertain to Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment, the Sharifs’ London (Avenfield) properties, and over a dozen offshore companies, including Flagship Investment Ltd, a notification said.

Another supplementary corruption reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar will also be filed.

Moreover, the anti-graft body also approved inquiry in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The mill is owned by the Sharifs.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

NAB has filed a number of supplementary references in the cases after the initial three references.

The references were filed on the orders of Supreme Court in the Panama case verdict of July 27.-Agencies