WHY CAN’T THE ELDERLY JUDGES, GENERALS, TEACHERS, BUREAUCRATS AND INTELLECTUALS FORM THE SENATE?

SENATE is a six-letter word that embodies the soul of WISDOM-RICH, LAW-ABIDING and result-oriented democratic-governance.

The concept of the Senate was born in Rome. When one speaks out this six-letter word, one thinks of CAESAR, OCTAVIOUS, BRUTUS, ANTONY and most importantly SOCRATES.

Isn’t it rather incredible that even in those ancient times, the all-powerful and all-conquering RULERS were atleast principly regarded answerable to SENATE, which was regarded as THE HOUSE OF WISDOM.

The concept of “Majlis-i-Shoora’ adopted by the FOUNDER of the first Islamic State, the Holy Prophet (PBUH), was reflective of the objectives inherent in the birth of the idea of the Senate.

The Holy Prophet being the Messenger of God—also the last and the ultimate Messenger — didn’t need the ADVICE or the Mushawarat of the lesser humans. Yet the institution of the Majhis-i-Shoora was founded on the concept of Mushawarat of the wise men of the Society”.

Is the Senate of Pakistan reflective of the WISDOM that this country needs to regulate its governance?

The National Assembly being the house of the representatives of the people and reflection of the POPULAR WILL has nothing to do with WISDOM. All the WISDOM required to make laws and to regulate governance should emanate from the SENATE.

In Pakistan the bunch of the cronies of the Party Leaders, or the persons stinking with ill-gotten riches constitute the SENATE. There are exceptions too, but these are quite negligible.

Why can’t the retired judges, generals, bureaucrats, technocrats and elderly intellectuals become the members of this august body on the basis of a rational formula. Let the political parties produce a list of their candidates. And let the people directly elect the Senate on ‘proportional’ and ‘preferential choice’ basis.