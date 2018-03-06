Follow up on Paigham-i-Pakistan

Mohammad Jamil

Pakistan government had launched the national narrative on extremism and terrorism titled “Paigham-e-Pakistan” on January 16, 2018, rejecting terrorism, extremism, sectarian hatred and use of force to impose Shariah in the Country. Yet, on February 3, 2018, the suicide bombing killed 11 soldiers including a captain of Pakistan Army in Swat, which means that there is need to implement the national narrative in letter and spirit, as mere declaration would not stop those who have been indoctrinated by the extremists. The narrative comprised a 22-point Fatwa (religious decree), and it was endorsed by over 1800 religious scholars of all schools of thought from across the Country. The narrative declared Jihad (Islamic Holy War) as the prerogative of the State only, and called suicide attacks ‘haram’ (forbidden) in the light of Holy Quran and Sunnah.

The document stated: “Those, who are conducting, facilitating, financing and promoting heinous acts (such as suicide attacks), are rebels and the State of Pakistan has legitimate authority to take all possible measures against them. Such initiatives (declaring Jihad involving physical combat and waging war) of an individual or group shall be deemed interference in the State authority, and such actions shall be considered as acts of rebellion against the State.” The narrative also pointed out that sectarian hatred, armed sectarian conflict and imposing one’s ideology on others by force is in clear violation of the injunctions of the Shariah and tended to create “disorder on earth”. The government should strive to implement the narrative and efforts should be made through educational curriculum to inculcate the spirit of tolerance especially among the younger generation.

The Paigham-i-Pakistan, if properly implemented, has the potential to improve the present and set the future course. This fatwa needs validation through ratification in the parliament to give it a legal approval. It should be binding on all government bodies and non-state-actors with detailed mechanism for enforcement to make the fatwa more than a mere symbol of good intentions. Old laws that fan sectarianism and target minorities should be abrogated and new laws promulgated to ensure equal opportunity to all citizens. Paigham-e-Pakistan comprises a joint declaration and a unanimous fatwa, which is reflective of the collective thinking of the state of Pakistan. The document had been prepared with the assistance and support of state institutions and with the cooperation of all the leading ulemas, madrassas and religious organizations of the country.

The message contained in the declaration makes adherence to the 1973 constitution, and to the legal system prevailing in Pakistan imperative, because it was ratified by the Council of Islamic Ideology, and 95 per cent of Pakistan’s laws are in line with Quran and Sunnah. It further says that any disagreement among different sects leading to hate speech and sectarian violence would be considered anarchic and punished accordingly. No individual, the document declares, can take the law into his/her hand on the pretext of blasphemy, and only the state can ascertain if an act of blasphemy has been carried or not. The responsibility to enforce the Paigham-e-Pakistan is laid on three entities: the academic/religious institutions, the government institutions, and the mosques. The curriculum, it is advised, should teach the ethics of disagreement and inculcate the spirit of tolerance.

Many pages in the national narrative have been allocated to the discussion as to why a just society is essential for the betterment of society and for elevation of Muslims to the level where God is pleased with them. The document is indeed a good attempt to make Pakistan an ideal state, where people could live in harmony. Of course, a lot needs to be done to ensure socio-economic justice in the society. Islam is the religions of peace and harmony, and stands for love and affection, moderation and enlightenment and respect for humanity. But the fraternity’s extremist strands with their shenanigans have given a handle to the compulsive detractors of our noble religion to depict it as a creed of violence and bloodletting, and have been source of bringing ignominy to Muslims .

Terrorists, who claim as true followers of Islamic teachings in fact negate the Islamic teachings of peace, love, humanity and kindness. It is because of those misguided elements that Islam is one of the most misunderstood religions of the world whose real spirit is being intentionally concealed and distorted. It is deplorable fact that some Muslims are also contributing to the flawed perception of Islam due to their ignorance and limited knowledge. The fact of the matter is that Islam was revealed for the guidance and betterment of humanity to ensure the rights of all human beings irrespective of color, creed and religion, which is also provided in the Constitution of Pakistan.