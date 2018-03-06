Pakistan best destination for foreign investment: Mamnoon Hussain

ISLAMABAD, March 6: President Mamnoon Hussain says Pakistan has emerged as the best destination for foreign investment owing to improved peace and government’s business friendly policies.

Addressing an event of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Islamabad, he said Pakistan has enacted legislation to facilitate domestic and International business making the country an attractive place for investment in the region. The President said CPEC will usher in a new era of economic prosperity across the region as well.

He invited the world nations particularly the neighboring countries to join China Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said exports of the country have been increased over 11 percent.

The President said GDP growth rate had reached five point three percent which was the highest during last 10 years. He said that vast opportunities are available in the sectors of economic services, tourism and energy.

President Mamnoon said the secrets behind Pakistan’s success are comprehensive strategies and persistent counter terrorism policies.

He said Pakistan had suffered enormous losses of lives and properties due to terrorism, however, the government had worked diligently to improve the situation through robust diplomatic, political and administrative measures.

Meanwhile, President Mamnoon Hussain has urged students to gain expertise in modern sciences to face the future challenges.

He was talking to students of Cadet College Hassan Abdaal in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The President said the goal of national development can be achieved only if our youth put in dedicated efforts towards this end.

He urged students to build up their reading habits to keep pace with the changing trends in different fields of education including social and technological sciences, literature, history and culture.

Mamnoon Hussain said China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project has opened up new vistas of opportunities which our youth must keep abreast for gaining maximum benefit.-Sabah