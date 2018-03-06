Are we heading towards coalition governments?

Since Zardari’ s off-the -cuff remarks praising SP Karachi, Rao Anwaar Ali recently touched raw nerve of the MQM, its founder Altaf Hussain reacted sharply to them in a video which became viral on the social media a few days back. Though there was no love lost between the PPP and the MQM already, this new development drove the wedge between them further and it seems that it is beyond repairs. Pastmaster, as he is in politics, Zardari is fully capable of mending fences with his political opponents during elections so there is , therefore, a remote possibility that the PPP and MQM might hit it off soon. If for some reason that was not possible, Zardari might enter into some sort of election alliance with the political element within the MQM that doesn’t see eye to eye with Altaf and his cronies running the show on his behalf in Sind. He doesn’t want to lose the support of urdu speaking community entirely.

Political ground realities in the country suggest that we are heading towards coalition governments, be it centre or provinces. No political party seems to be capable enough to win two-thirds majority and form government on its own without the crutches of other political party or parties. The biggest disadvantage of a coalition government is that it cannot deliver and is always hamstrung by its coalition partners who have to be kept by it in good humour by bowing to their demands irrespective of the fact whether they are genuine or not. MMA, PTI, ANP, Nawaz League, PPP and many regional level parties are going to field their candidates in the forthcoming elections. The votes of the electorate would be divided amongst them on the basis of sects, economic ideology, language etc etc.