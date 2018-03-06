Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence map not approved, remarks CJP

Assures the court will not demolish anyone’s construction, asking Imran’s lawyer to submit Rs 2 million for precaution

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday remarked that documents provided by Imran Khan regarding his Bani Gala residence are not correct, adding that the construction is illegal in his opinon.

Hearing the case pertaining to PTI chief’s residence in Islamabad and enroachments in Bani Gala area of the capital, CJP said the map of the house is not approved, and assured that single law will be made for everyone in Bani Gala.

According to details, CJP said, “We think the map of Imran Khan’s house is not approved and the construction is illegal. The construction will have to be regulated.”

Justice Nisar acknowledged that there are talks going around everywhere that the documents provided by the PTI chairman are not correct. He ordered to cancel the lease of area around Rawal Dam that is not being used for the required purpose.

Imran Khan’s counsel Babar Awan denied any malpractice or lie, asking the court to check the signatures of the union council secretary. He maintained that his client would never indulge in malpractices for some money.

Upon hearing the arguments of Awan, CJP assured that the court will not demolish anyone’s construction, asking Imran’s lawyer to submit Rs 2 million for precaution. He made it clear that fine or fee will be collected over illegal construction. “Same law will be applied for all in Bani Gala,” the court said.

Minister of State Tariq Fazal Chaudhry promised to the court that the government will not let sewerage water fall in Rawal Dam. All residents will themselves make an underground reservoir for sewerage water, he added. CJP asked why the government failed to realise the issues faced by Zone-3 residents and who will solve their problems. – Agencies