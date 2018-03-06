Court hands over CDA’s Ex-Chairman and Ex-Member Finance in NAB custody for 7 days

ISLAMABAD, March 6: Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir Khan has handed over former chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Imtiaz Inayat Elahi and former member finance CDA Saeedur Rehman on seven days physical remand in NAB custody on the charges of misuse of authority in Shaker Parian Cultural Complex construction case.

The arrested former officials of the CDA were presented before the accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir Khan on Tuesday for securing the physical remand of the accused.

The NAB prosecutor sought the 14-days physical remand of the both former officials of CDA; however the court handed over the accused in NAB custody for seven days.

The NAB prosecutor argued that the accused caused harm of Rs 471 million rupees to the national kitty while misusing their powers. The NAB prosecutor argued that the physical remand is necessary for the verification of the available documents and evidence. The counsels of the accused opposed the NAB request for the physical remand of the accused; however the court handed over the accused on seven days physical remand in NAB custody. Officials of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested on Tuesday former chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Imtiaz Inayat Elahi and finance member Saeed-ur-Rehman. Elahi served as the CDA chairman from June 24, 2009 to December 9, 2011, after which he was posted as the secretary of the Capital Administration and Development Division. Elahi also worked as the additional secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Health, twice as the Islamabad deputy commissioner from 1989 to 1992 and 1996 to 1997. He also served as the commercial counsellor, Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and in CDA as director general (Environment). He has served as the joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Secretariat as well. -Sabah