ELECTION COMMISSION HAS VIRTUALLY PLEADED GUILTY OF A CRIME AGAINST THE NATION

By allowing Ishaque Dar, a proclaimed absconder from LAW in cases of highly disgusting and shameful nature, to contest for a Senate seat, the Election Commission of Pakistan had virtually pleaded guilty of total inability to make a distinction between Legal and Illegal, between Right and Wrong, and between Acceptable and Unacceptable.

That now Ishaque Dar (a potential candidate for a place in prison) is virtually a member of the Senate of Pakistan, a body that the likes of Raza Rabbani and Farhatullah Babar regard as higher than (Naoozbillah) Quran, is a matter of shame for the whole nation. Probably the honourable members of the EC are not conscious of the fact that, by default or by design they have committed a huge crime against the constitution of the country. This crime has been committed apparently to oblige the man whose will had been instrumental in the selection of the personnel that constitutes the EC. The magnitude of this crime gets higher when we take into account the shady manner in which a new bank account in the name of an absconder was opened to meet a legal requirement for candidacy.

Those in the EC who are responsible for scrutiny of papers had conveniently chosen to keep their eyes closed.

The whole issue becomes more stinking when we remember that some judge in the Lahore High Court too was magnanimous enough to keep his eyes closed.

I have chosen this topic for today’s Echoes because of the untimely outburst of both Farhatullah Babar and Raza Rabbani against the Country’s higher judiciary, which they have charged of meddling in the matters related strictly to the Parliament. This outburst clearly provides support to Mian Nawaz Sharif and company who are on trial for crimes that they look to have committed.

Farhatullah Babar and Raza Rabbani are both known to me for several years. They are so obsessed with their desire to protect and project their liberal and democratic image that they are prepared to put to sword the larger interests of this country and its people.